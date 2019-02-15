Nvidia forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the chip designer struggles with slowing sales to data centres and weak demand for its gaming chips, especially in China.

The company said it expects first-quarter revenue of $2.20 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Fourth-quarter total revenue fell to $2.21 billion from $2.91 billion, but still came slightly above analysts' estimates of $2.20 billion.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

