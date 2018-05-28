NTPC Q4 standalone net profit jumps 41% to Rs 2,926 crore on the back of higher revenues

New Delhi: State-run power major NTPC on Monday posted a 40.69 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,925.59 crore for the March 2018 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company's standalone net profit was Rs 2,079.40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, NTPC said in a BSE filing.

Its total income on standalone basis stood at Rs 2,3617.83 crore in Q4 of 2017-18, against Rs 20,886.85 crore a year ago.

For the entire 2017-18 fiscal, its consolidated net profit came in at Rs 10,501.50 crore, marginally down from Rs 10,713.94 crore in the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, its total income for the fiscal stood at Rs 89,641.59 crore as against Rs 83,009.31 crore in 2016-17.

The company said sales include Rs 210.33 crore, as on 31 March, 2018, on account of income tax refundable. Sales also include Rs 66.98 crore on account of deferred tax materialised which is recoverable from beneficiaries.

During the quarter, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 2.73 per equity share (par value Rs 10 each) for 2017-18. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of 2.39 per equity share (value Rs 10 each). Total dividend (including interim dividend) for 2017-18 is Rs 5.12 per equity share (of Rs 10 each).

The plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based plants was down at 79.03 percent in March quarter from 81.21 year ago. During 2017-18, the PLF of coal-based plants was 77.90 percent down from 78.59 percent in 2016-17.

Gross power generation was 68.58 billion units (BU) in March quarter up from 63.77 BU a year ago. During 2017-18, the gross generation of electricity was 265.79 BU, up from 250.31 BU. The average power tariff of the company was Rs 3.23 per unit.

The imported coal consumption was up at 0.10 million tonnes in March quarter from 0.08 million tonnes a year ago. However, during 2017-18, the imported coal consumption was 0.32 million tonnes as against 1.03 million tonnes in the previous fiscal