NSE to exclude DHFL shares from equity derivatives segment from 27 September

New Delhi: Shares of crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) will be excluded from the equity derivatives segment on the National Stock Exchange from 27 September.

"No fresh contracts shall be introduced after the expiry of September 2019 contracts. All the existing futures and options contracts across all expiries shall expire on 26 September, 2019," the exchange said in a notice on Tuesday.

However, new strikes would be introduced in the existing contract months if required, the bourse said.

"Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in the above-mentioned security (DHFL) with effect from 27 September, 2019," the notice added.

The housing finance firm had said the developments in the past few quarters threaten its ability to continue as a going concern.

On 13 July, the debt-ridden firm had posted its biggest-ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,224 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.

DHFL has suffered consistent downgrades in its credit ratings since February.

On Monday, the firm said it is working with stakeholders and creditors to ensure resolution of liquidity issues, without any haircut to the lenders.

Shares of DHFL on Tuesday closed at Rs 50.55 after gaining 4.23 percent on the NSE.

