NS Vishwanathan re-appointed deputy governor of RBI for one year as appointments panel of Cabinet gives nod

New Delhi: NS Vishwanathan was on Monday re-appointed as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for one more year, an official order said.

The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of Vishwanathan as the deputy governor for a period of one more year with effect from 4 July this year, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.

NS Vishwanathan reappointed as Deputy Governor of RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for one year. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/s06WO1xdGf — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

His existing tenure was to end on 3 July.

Vishwanathan is one of the three deputy governors, besides B P Kanungo and M K Jain, working at the central bank.

Viral Acharya had last month resigned from the post of deputy governor, RBI.

Acharya, a New York University economics professor who once called himself the 'poor man's Raghuram Rajan', resigned six months before the scheduled end of his three-year term.

