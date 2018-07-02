Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

NPA crisis: Sunil Mehta panel backs bad bank plan; to be funded by lenders

Business Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 20:06:06 IST

Mumbai: The Sunil Mehta committee has backed the government plan for a bad bank to fight the bad loan menace by setting up an asset management company/asset reconstruction company, according to sources.

In the report submitted to the finance ministry on Monday, the committee has suggested that the proposed bad bank appoint experts from outside to tackle the stressed assets issue that has crossed 11.6 percent of the system and rely more on the cash route rather than the issuing security receipts, sources told PTI here on Monday.

The committee, which has SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar and Bank of Baroda head BS Jayakumar as members, also favours banks and overseas investors funding the bad bank and not the public funds or a portion of the forex reserves as had been suggested by some quarters.

On 8 June, finance minister Piyush Goyal had announced a committee under the chairmanship of Punjab National Bank non-executive chairman Sunil Mehta.

File image of PNB CEO & MD Sunil Mehta. News18.

File image of PNB CEO & MD Sunil Mehta. News18.

The committee was given a fortnight to submit its report on the feasibility of setting up an ARC/AMC for faster resolution of bad loans.

The recent Financial Stability Report of the Reserve Bank had said gross NPAs may rise to 12.2 percent by March 2019 from 11.6 percent in March 2018.

The bad loans in the system have become such a menace that the RBI has asked as many as 11 of public sector lenders like Central Bank, Bank of India, Uco Bank, Dena Bank, Allahabad Bank among others to not to engage in large lending activities under what it calls the prompt corrective action framework.

Before this drastic measure, last year the central bank had identified as many as 40 largest stressed accounts, including Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel Essar Steel, Alok Industries, and Amtek Auto among others and asked banks to refer them for bankruptcy courts.

These 40 companies account for a whopping 40 percent of the dud loan pile of over Rs 11 trillion in the system.

Following up its stern actions, on 12 February this year, the central bank scrapped all the extant debt resolution mechanisms such CDR, S4A, joint lenders forum among others and asked banks to classify any account that fails to service its debt obligation even for a day as NPA.

The idea of a bad bank has been in the works for some time now but has more distracters than supporters as many feel that this will just create another badly performing entity as this would only embolden lazy and reckless banking.

One of the vocal opponents of the idea is Raghuram Rajan, the former governor of the central bank, while a notable voice favouring it is Arvind Subramanian, who announced his resignation from the post of chief economic advisor to the finance minister last week.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 20:06 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 02 Jul 2018
Brazil
1:0
Mexico
Match Centre
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores