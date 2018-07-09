Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

NPA crisis: Set up central agency to evaluate big loan proposals, says ICAI president Sanjay Gupta

Business Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 11:59:03 IST

New Delhi: Cost accountants' apex body ICAI has suggested constituting a central agency, with cost accountants and experts from other fields, to evaluate applications for large loans before banks give their approval.

The suggestion comes at a time when the country's banking system is grappling with mounting sour loans and authorities are working on multi-pronged strategies to deal with the NPA menace.

For an appraisal of the big loan proposals that the banks get, the finance ministry should look at constituting a central agency, ICAI President Sanjay Gupta told PTI Bhasha.

The agency will carry out cost evaluation of the loan proposals as well as audit the efficiency of the projects concerned, he added.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

In an interview, he said the agency can have cost accountants and experts from other fields.

The non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking sector crossed Rs 9 lakh crore at end-December 2017 and the Reserve Bank of India has warned of further worsening of the situation.

According to Gupta, the big banks have better means for research and development and they can better evaluate the loan proposals.

However, there are several small banks that do not have proper means to appraise them, he said, adding that in such cases, a central agency to look at the loan proposals will play a better role.

"When a project is fully funded by the banks using money which belongs to the people, then why should there be any secrecy from the side of the companies with regard to evaluation? There should be complete transparency in it," Gupta said.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) represents cost accountants.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 11:59 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores