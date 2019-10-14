Now get reprint of PAN card for just Rs 50 as Income Tax Department makes norms simpler

The Income Tax Department has made the availability of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card simpler now. Accordingly, a PAN cardholder can get the reprint for just Rs 50 in case of loss, or damage, or in need of a fresh copy, according to a media report.

The I-T Department issues PAN card through two agencies namely UTIITSL and NSDL-TIN, said a report in Moneycontrol.

A PAN cardholder is able to get a reprint from either of the two agencies, depending on who had originally issued the document, said the report.

The PAN applicants can get their PAN card just reprinted (only when no change in data) by submitting their request through UTIITSL's PANOnline portal.

Through this website, the applicant can get the reprint of the PAN card delivered at his or her doorstep.

To avail this, the applicants need to apply and pay by making an online fee payment of Rs 50 (inclusive of taxes) for delivery to an Indian address or of Rs 959 (inclusive of taxes) for delivery to a foreign address, as per their communication address updated with latest records.

The facility is available for the users only if they have submitted their latest picture and signature to UTIITSL with their application.

One can log on to the NSDL or the UTIITSL website and look for the "Reprint PAN Card" option. However, one can get a fresh copy of the PAN card only when there is no change in the current information.