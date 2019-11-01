Now employees can generate UAN from EPFO portal directly, no need to depend on employers

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Friday launched a facility for formal sector workers to obtain universal account number online without depending on their employers.

At present, workers are required to apply through their employers to get the universal account number (UAN), which enables them to avoid filing PF transfer claims on changing jobs. The UAN remains the same throughout the life of a worker.

Now, any worker can obtain UAN directly on Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website which enrolls them for PF, pension and life insurance benefits and a worker will not have to depend on his or her employer for getting the UAN.

Besides, the EPFO also launched a facility for its over 65 lakh pensioners to download their pension-related documents like pension payment order (PPO) on DigiLocker.

The EPFO has integrated with DigiLocker of National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to create depository of electronic PPOs which is accessible to individual pensioners. This is a move towards paperless system by the EPFO.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar launched the two facilities during the 67th foundation day celebrations of the retirement body here.

He also launched e-Inspection, which is a digital interface of the EPFO with employers.

The E-Inspection Form would be available in user login of employers not filing ECR which enables them to inform either closure of business or unpaid dues with proposal for payment. It will nudge employers for compliant behaviour and prevent harassment.

On this occasion, the minister said that he is getting a lot representations related to the Employees Pension Scheme 1995 and would ensure that workers rights are protected.

The EPFO has over 6 crore subscribers. It manages a corpus of over Rs 12.7 lakh crore.

