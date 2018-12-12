November retail inflation drops to one-and-half year low of 2.33%; October IIP growth at 11-month high of 8.1%

New Delhi: Retail inflation cooled to an about one-and-half year low of 2.33 percent in November, official data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation in October was revised upwards to 3.38 percent from 3.31 earlier, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

Retail inflation stood at 4.88 percent in November 2017.

The rate of price rise has been on a decline for the past four months.

The previous low than the latest print of 2.33 percent was back in June 2017, when retail inflation stood at 1.46 percent.

October IIP growth rises at 11-month high of 8.1%

Industrial output in October grew a stronger-than-expected 8.1 percent - fastest in past 11 months - from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. The previous high growth of 8.5 percent was recorded in November 2017.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast 5.7 percent growth in October.

October’s growth was almost double that of a downwardly revised 4.47 percent year-on-year increase in September, the data showed.

(With inputs from agenices)