You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Norway negotiators work overtime in bid to avert oil industry strike

Business Reuters Jun 04, 2019 04:05:41 IST

Norway negotiators work overtime in bid to avert oil industry strike

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended their pay talks past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would reduce the country's oil and gas output, negotiators said on Tuesday.

The Lederne trade union has threatened to strike at offshore fields operated by Equinor, Aker BP and others, which the oil firms said would curb production by some 440,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

The deadline for the wage talks had originally been set to midnight on Monday (2200 GMT).

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 04:05:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores