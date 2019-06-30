Non-subsidised LPG cylinders to be cheaper by Rs 100 from tomorrow; rate revision based on prices in international market

New Delhi: In a respite to consumers, non-subsidised cooking gas cylinders will cost Rs 100 less in Delhi, starting Monday.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders will be available for Rs 637 per cylinder.

"The price of non-subsidised LPG in Delhi will decrease by Rs 100.50/cylinder with effect from 1 July, 2019 based on LPG prices in international market and USD-rupee exchange rate," IOC said in a press release.

Subsidised LPG cylinder will now come down to Rs 494.35 after the fresh rate revision.

The press release said: "As domestic LPG prices are subsidised by the government, the effective price after subsidy to the consumer will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder for the month of July."

The balance amount is borne as subsidy (Rs 142.65 per cylinder) by the central government and is being transferred to the bank account of LPG consumers after purchase and delivery of a refill.

