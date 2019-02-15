Noel Tata, chairman of Trent, gets three-year tenure as trustee of Ratan Tata Trust

Noel Tata, half-brother of Tata Trusts' chairman Ratan Tata who was inducted into the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, has received a three-year term, according to media reports.

He has been appointed as the trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust along with Jehangir HC, who is currently spearheading the health care mission at the Jehangir Hospital, Pune, according to a company statement.

The Ratan Tata Trust is the second largest among the dozen-odd charities that make up the Tata Trusts.

Noel Tata is the chairman of the group's retail arm Trent and also the managing director of Tata International, the group arm that scouts for new business opportunities outside the country.

His three-year term can be cut short, according to a report in the Business Standard. His tenure is fixed like most other trustees except for R K Krishna Kumar, former director of Tata Sons and N A Soonwala, non-executive vice chairman of Tata Sons.

Noel is the last of the Tata brothers to be inducted on the Tata Trusts board — his half-brothers Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata are already on it, a report in Moneycontrol said.

Tata Trusts holds a 66 percent stake in the $100 billion Tata conglomerate's holding company, Tata Sons.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.