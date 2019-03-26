No sacrifice too big to safeguard interest of Jet Airways, says Naresh Goyal on stepping down

Mumbai: Naresh Goyal, who is quitting as chairman of Jet Airways under a debt resolution plan, on Monday said no sacrifice is too big for him to safeguard the interest of the airline and the families of its 22,000 employees.

Goyal is also the founder of the full-service airline, which has been operating for more than 25 years.

"... no sacrifice is too big for me to safeguard the interest of Jet Airways and the families of the 22,000 employees. For the sake of my family of 22,000 employees and their respective families, I have today taken the step of stepping down from the board of Jet Airways," he said in a statement issued by the airline.

He became chairman of the company in April 1992.

"... my family is behind me and with me in this decision and I hope you will support my decision too. I will miss you one and all," Goyal said.

