No proposal with IRDAI for 10% stake sale in Max Life to Axis bank: Max Financial Services

New Delhi: Max Financial Services on Tuesday said it has not approached insurance regulator IRDAI with any proposal to sell 10 percent stake in its insurance subsidiary Max Life to Axis Bank.

"We also wish to reiterate that the long-standing bancassurance relationship between Max Life and Axis Bank continues to be strong and highly productive," Max Financial Services (MFS) said in a regulatory filing.

MFS said it has not approached the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with any proposal for Axis Bank purchasing 10 percent stake in Max Life.

The clarification came in response to media reports that Axis Bank may have to shell out more money to increase its stake in Max Life.

Max Life Insurance is a joint venture between MFS and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance of Japan.

MFS owns 71.79 percent stake in Max Life, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance holds 25.22 percent and Axis Bank 2.99 percent.

In 2011, Axis Bank acquired a 4 percent stake in Max Life for an undisclosed value.

During 2018-19, Max Life recorded gross written premium of Rs 14,575 crore.

As on 31 March, 2019, the company had Rs 62,798 crore of asset under management and a share capital including reserves and surplus of Rs 2,767 crore.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.