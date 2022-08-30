No price cap on domestic airfares from tomorrow; find out how will it affect flyers

Many experts believe that airlines would lower the prices on certain routes to enhance their competitiveness. Conversely, it could also lead to a price hike on certain flight routes, particularly those between metros

The government will remove price caps on domestic airfares from Wednesday, 31 August. In a statement earlier this month, the civil aviation ministry had stated that “After review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel…it has been decided to remove the fare bands notified from time to time regarding the airfares with effect from 31.08.2022.”

This will have a significant impact on people planning to fly out during the festive season. The move is expected to give airline companies more flexibility with regards to airfare.

Why has the government taken the decision to remove price caps on domestic airfare?

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had tweeted about the move and said that the sector is “poised for growth” in the coming days. “The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel. Stabilisation has set in & we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future,” he wrote.

View the tweet here:

The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel. Stabilisation has set in & we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future. https://t.co/qxinNNxYyu — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 10, 2022



The move has also been taken considering the dip in the price of jet fuel over the past few weeks.

The Centre had set lower and upper limits on domestic airfare in May 2020 when air travel resumed after the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown. The government had continued with the price caps even after air travel became fully operational in October last year.

The upper caps were there to protect the passenger from high costs, while the lower caps were instituted to safeguard the financially-weaker airlines.

How will airlines set the price now?

Many experts believe that airlines would lower the prices on certain routes to enhance their competitiveness. It would also enable them to offer discounts to consumers, which they could not do earlier due to the price caps. Conversely, it could lead to a price hike on certain flight routes, particularly those between metros.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.