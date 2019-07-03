No need to convert the rupee in Dubai, it is now accepted as currency for shopping in city's duty-free airports

The Indian rupee is now acceptable as currency for shopping in Dubai's duty-free airports.

In a major relief to thousands of Indian tourists visiting Dubai every year, the city's airports have started accepting Indian rupee for transactions, said a media report.

The rupee will be accepted at three terminals of Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum Airport, according to Mathrubhumi's English online edition.

Earlier, the rupee had to be converted into dollar, dirham or euro before the tourist could shop in Dubai's duty-free airports.

With the latest move, the Indian rupee has become the 17th currency to be accepted for transaction at Dubai Duty-Free, the news report said.

Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is famous for its luxury shopping and is a top destination for thousands of Indians. This move to allow the rupee to be used as currency for shopping here is expected to be a boon for the visitors.

About 28 lakh Indians are reportedly working in the UAE apart from thousands of relatives of the Indian diaspora visiting that country every year.

