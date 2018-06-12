You are here:
NITI Aayog to back 3,000 new Atal Tinkering Labs, taking total number of ATL schools to 5,441 nationwide

Jun 12, 2018

New Delhi: Government think tank NITI Aayog on Tuesday said that its Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has selected 3,000 additional schools for the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), bringing the total number of ATL schools to 5,441.

Atal Tinekering Lab. Image courtesy - NITI Aayog

The selected schools shall receive a grant of Rs 20 lakh spread over the next five years to establish Atal Tinkering Labs for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among secondary school children across India, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

It further added that ATLs will soon be established in every district of India, seeking to enable an innovation ecosystem, which will facilitate transformational change in technological innovation and pedagogy.

The AIM of the government's flagship initiative is to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.


