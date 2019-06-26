NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension up to June 2021 as Cabinet's appointments panel gives nod

New Delhi: Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as chief executive officer (CEO) of the NITI Aayog, an official order said.

The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond 30 June 2019, which is up to 30 June 2021, on the same terms and conditions, the personnel ministry said in the order.

He was appointed as the CEO of the government think-tank on 17 February 2016, for a fixed two-year term.

Kant was later given an extension till 30 June 2019.

Before taking over as the CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), he was secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), which has been rechristened as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

