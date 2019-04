Nissan to cut global production by 15 percent: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd will cut global production by about 15 percent for the fiscal year ending March 2020 as the company shifts away from the aggressive expansion campaign promoted by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The Japanese automaker aims to produce about 4.6 million units in fiscal 2019, according to plans being communicated to its suppliers. The move is expected to impact earnings and could cast a pall over its alliance with French automaker Renault, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

