Nissan says it plans to sell 1.6 million cars in China this year

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> said on Wednesday it planned to sell about 1.6 million vehicles in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

Nissan sold 1.55 million vehicles last year in China, down 1.1% from the previous year amid a prolonged auto sales slowdown.

