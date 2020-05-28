Nissan Motor to close Barcelona plant - El Pais

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> will close its factory in Barcelona, resulting in the loss of about 2,800 jobs, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, citing government and union sources.

Nissan is due to announce restructuring steps under a new three-year business plan later on Thursday.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

