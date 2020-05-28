You are here:
Nissan Motor to close Barcelona plant - El Pais

Business Reuters May 28, 2020 06:05:45 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> will close its factory in Barcelona, resulting in the loss of about 2,800 jobs, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, citing government and union sources.

Nissan is due to announce restructuring steps under a new three-year business plan later on Thursday.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 06:05:45 IST



