Nissan Motor India domestic sales rise 49% to 2,169 units in December; highest-ever monthly shipment in 5 years

Business Press Trust of India Jan 02, 2020 13:57:53 IST

  • Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, "Domestic volume increase of 49 percent month-on-month

  • "We are aligning our business strategy for sustainable growth volume with Nissan as a primary brand with the introduction of multiple new product offerings while also strengthening the value propositions in Datsun products," MD Srivastava said

  • The company said it exported 10,791 units in December, registering its highest-ever monthly shipment in 5 years

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Wednesday reported a 49 percent rise in its domestic sales at 2,169 units in December.

The company said it exported 10,791 units in December, registering its highest-ever monthly shipment in 5 years.

Representative image. PTI

Commenting on the performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, "Domestic volume increase of 49 percent month-on-month with the improved performance of KICKS showcases the strength of Nissan's global SUV DNA."

Going forward, he said, "We are aligning our business strategy for sustainable growth volume with Nissan as a primary brand with the introduction of multiple new product offerings while also strengthening the value propositions in Datsun products."

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 13:57:53 IST

