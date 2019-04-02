Nissan Motor India appoints Sriram Padmanabhan as vice-president of marketing; to be member of firm's management committee

New Delhi: Japanese auto major Nissan on Tuesday said it has appointed Sriram Padmanabhan as vice-president — marketing, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL).

In this role, Padmanabhan will lead marketing strategies for Nissan and Datsun brands in India with the aim of delivering long-term product portfolio, brand value and market share growth, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Prior to joining Nissan, he was associated with Ford Academy Europe as director.

He will be a member of the management committee at NMIPL and would report directly to Nissan India operations president Thomas Kuehl. He will be based out of NMIPL's Gurugram headquarters, it added.

Commenting on the appointment, Kuehl said, "Sriram brings in global marketing leadership and operational expertise and we are confident that he will lead and drive a holistic marketing strategy to accelerate our business growth in India."

Padmanabhan has over two decades of international marketing experience with specific India business expertise in launching new products, and building digital go-to-market competencies, among others, the statement said.

He has also led diverse teams across Europe, Australia, China, Thailand, and India while providing thought leadership to internal and external stakeholders, it added.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.