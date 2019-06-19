Nissan considers seats for top two Renault execs in new committees - Nikkei

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co has plans to give multiple seats in its four proposed committees to alliance partner Renault SA's chief executive and chairman, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Reuters had reported last week that Nissan was considering having Renault executives as members of nomination, audit and compensation committees, after the French firm expressed discontent with Nissan's envisioned governance reform.

Nissan is proposing an additional board committee possibly named "strategy committee", the Nikkei said https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Nissan-s-Ghosn-crisis/Nissan-offers-seats-to-Renault-s-top-2-in-new-governance-plan.

The 20-year-old partnership was plunged into a crisis earlier this month, as the French automaker's demand for a greater say in Nissan's new governance system drew rare public censure by the Japanese firm.

On June 25, Nissan will be holding a shareholder meeting, which would see the company adopt an overhauled governance structure.

Nissan was not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

