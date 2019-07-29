Nirmala Sitharaman's dilemma on super-rich tax; opinion about Affle India IPO; read this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on our website and mobile apps.

Will Nirmala Sitharaman take steps to restore foreign investors’ faith?

Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out $2 billion from Indian stocks in July, the highest among emerging markets, visibly upset over high taxation. The benchmark indices have lost around 4 percent as these outflows added to the gloom of a decelerating economy and consumption demand. Is this a case of the government’s social agenda overshadowing its economic one? What can the government do to tackle the perception of its indifference to business and markets? Read here for more.

Affle India IPO: Should you subscribe?

After a few dull months, the initial public offer (IPO) market is heating up again. Affle India, a niche tech platform in the business of data analytics, market research, and digital marketing, is raising money from the equity markets. Robust trends in the digital advertising market, Affle’s strong financials and its customer base are key positives. On the other hand, low user rates, high competitive intensity in this space and changes in tech regulations that could increase compliance costs make this business risky. Do these risks balance rewards? Read here to find out if the company’s share sale is worth subscribing.

