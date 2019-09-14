Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: Inflation under control, clear signs of revival in factory output: says FM

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LATEST updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production.
Addressing the third press conference to announce measures to boost economy, the minister said inflation has been kept "very much" below 4 percent. The government has mandated the Reserve Bank of India to keep the retail inflation in the band of 2-6 percent.
The latest inflation print based on Consumer Price Index was 3.21 percent in August. Sitharaman further said that inspite of all worries on industrial production front in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, "We see clear signs" of improvement up to July 2019.
Fully automated GST input tax credit refund system will be ready by the end of this month, said Sitharaman.
Small and medium exporters will get their input tax credit refunds quick, and will not have their working capital stuck in pending dues, she added.
Today's flow will be on macroeconomic fundamentals, looking at revival signs in particular sectors, addressing two segments: of exports at large and of home-buyers; and getting tech into tax assessments, said Sitharaman.
The finance minister is expected to announce the setting up of a Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation in 2019-20 with Rs 10,000/15,000 crore.
The finance ministry believes that problems can be resolved only if banks view retail home loans as a safe product, reported CNBC TV-18.
Amid concerns about the economic slowdown in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce more measure and other important decision on 14 September during a press conference.
According to PIB's Twitter, she will address a press conference from 2:30 at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.
After Union Budget proposals announcement, Sitharaman held two press conferences : one on FPI withdrawals on and another on public sector bank mergers.
On 23 August, Sitharaman announced the government’s decision to scrap the increase in surcharge on the income tax outgo for both domestic as well as foreign investors that came into effect as part of the second full year budget of 2019.
“In order to encourage investment in the capital market, it has been decided to withdraw the enhanced surcharge levied by Finance (no. 2) Act, 2019 on long and short term capital gains arising from transfer of equity shares/units referred in section 111A and 112A respectively,"
After the announcement of the foreign direct investment, in a major reform measure, the Central government on 30 August amalgamated 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four entities, bringing down their total number to 12 from 27 in 2017, a move aimed at making state-owned lenders global sized banks. In place of fragmented lending capacity with 27 PSBs in 2017, now there will be only 12 state-run banks post-consolidation, Sitharaman said.
The finance minister also said banks will be provided adequate capital.
Her latest media interaction on 10 September in Chennai was on "Furthering Development—100 days of bold initiatives, decisive actions of the government".
Today, (14 September) Sitharaman is expected to make announcement focusing upon boosting the realty and export sectors, CNBC said, quoting sources. She is likely to announce sector-specific solutions as well as broad-based relief measures, it said.
A government official told Mint that Sitharaman is expected to announce sector-specific solutions and targets.
This announcement comes four days after the auto industry revealed the sales figures for August, announcing that domestic passenger vehicle sales skidded for the 10th consecutive month, registering a 31.57 percent decline.
Another major announcement is likely after the GST Council meet to be held on 20 September. The meeting, headed by Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states and Union Territories (UTs), is scheduled to meet in Goa amidst a clamour for a cut in tax rates from various industries to beat the slowdown in the economy.
The economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 per cent for the first quarter of the current fiscal and the government has announced a slew of measures to reinvigorate the sagging growth. There have been demands pouring in from various sectors from biscuits to automobiles and FMCG to hotels to reduce tax rates in the wake of perceived economic slowdown, the official said.
Highlights
Steps taken so far for affordable housing
Govt to enable handicrafts industry to harness e-commerce: FM
FM announces increased credit flow to NBFCs
The minister further said the steps announced to increase credit flow to NBFCs, including the partial credit guarantee scheme, has started showing results. "Several NBFCs have benefited," the minister said.
Sitharaman also informed that she will be meeting heads of public sector banks on 19 September, a day before the GST Council meeting in Goa, to access the credit flow scenario to the economy.
Inflation under control, clear signs of revival in factory output: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production. Addressing the third press conference to announce measures to boost economy, the minister said inflation has been kept "very much" below 4 percent.
The government has mandated the Reserve Bank of India to keep the retail inflation in the band of 2-6 percent. The latest inflation print based on Consumer Price Index was 3.21 percent in August.
Sitharaman further said that inspite of all worries on industrial production front in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, "We see clear signs" of improvement up to July 2019.
FM announces mega shopping festivals by March 2020
Govt working to reduce 'Time to export'
The government is working to reduce 'Time to export' by leveraging technology further, she said.
"Action Plan to reduce turn around time at airports and ports benchmarked to international standards to be implemented by December 2019 and an inter-ministerial group will monitor this," she said.
'RoDTEP to replace existing merchandise export from India'
Sitharaman introduces RoDTEP - Remission Of Duties for Export Products — to replace the existing Merchandise Export From India (MEIS).
Revenue foregone as a result of RoDTEP implementation would be Rs 50,000 cr, she said
EGC to expand scope of export credit insurance scheme: Sitharaman
Export Credit Guarantee Corp (EGC) will expand scope of export credit insurance scheme and the incentive will cost Rs 1,700 crore per annum, said Sitharaman.
"Towards this, Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore of credit will be available for exports after priority sector lending tag," she said.
Will offer higher insurance cover to banks: FM
Automated GST input tax credit refund for exporters: FM
Fully automated GST input tax credit refund system will be ready by the end of this month, said Sitharaman.
Small and medium exporters will get their input tax credit refunds quick, and will not have their working capital stuck in pending dues, she added.
FM to meet PSB head before GST meet
Transmission of interest rate cuts is being effected by banks, said the finance minister. "I will meet heads of public sector lenders on 19 September to review the transmission," said Sitharaman.
MEIS to discontinue, says Sitharaman
The finance minister also said that all Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) to discontinue after 31 December, 2019.
Government's focus is on exports promotion: Sitharaman
Sitharaman announces measures to boost exports
Interest Equalisation Scheme raised to 5 percent: FM
FDI inflows are better, says FM
Between 2018-19 and now, there are signs of revival, said the finance minister. "We have one of the best level of reserve being maintained now," she said.
Q 1 indicates upward growth: Sitharaman
Annual fixed interest rates is going upwards. The first quarter of 2019-20 shows clear positive upward growth.
Revival signs are very consistent: FM
One of the strong indicator of the economy is how inflation is held. Moving over to industrial production, there are signs of revival in the first quarter of 2019-20 and up to July-end, she said.
Revival signs are very, very consistent, she added.
Announcing some measures formed after nationwide consultations, says FM
"Today's flow will be on macroeconomic fundamentals, looking at revival signs in particular sectors, addressing two segments: of exports at large and of home-buyers; and getting tech into tax assessments," said Sitharaman.
FM addresses the media
"I want to start with a brief picture of macroeconomic fundamentals and also say if there is any sign of revival in some sectors," said Sitharaman.
FM addresses media
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to address the press conference.
FM may announce setting up of Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation
The finance minister is expected to announce the setting up of a Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation in 2019-20 with Rs 10,000/15,000 crore.
The finance ministry believes that problems can be resolved only if banks view retail home loans as a safe product, reported CNBC TV-18.
FM likely to be joined by finance ministry secretaries
According to CNBC-TV18, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be joined by all finance ministry secretaries. Some commerce ministry officials also likely to be present on the occasion.
Govt announced a slew of measures to boost economy
In recent weeks, the government has announced a slew of economic measures including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startup.
Economic growth hit a 6-year low
The economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 percent for the first quarter of the current fiscal and the government has announced a slew of measures to reinvigorate the sagging growth.
There have been demands pouring in from various sectors from biscuits to automobiles and FMCG to hotels to reduce tax rates in the wake of perceived economic slowdown, the official told news agency PTI.
Broad-based relief measures for other sectors not ruled out
Sitharaman's press conference to start soon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference will start soon.
Press conference to be held in Delhi's National Media Centre
According to PIB's Twitter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the press conference from 2:30 at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.
Finance Minister expected to announce key economic measures
Amid concerns about the economic slowdown in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce more measure and other important decision on Saturday (14 September) during a press conference.
