Nirmala Sitharaman on Economic Package: Reforms for agriculture, farmers, fishermen will provide employment opportunities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the fourth tranche of COVID-19 relief package to revive and support business under the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Experts weigh in with their comments

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII

In the third tranche of the package announced by the Hon’ble Finance Minister, focus was rightly laid on the agricultural sector. A combination of big-ticket reforms together with allocation of money for agricultural infrastructure and logistics is a welcome move to strengthen the sector that provides the highest share of employment in our country.

The agricultural sector has been subjected to a host of restrictions which are no longer relevant. This has hindered the marketing and price realisation of agricultural products. In this context, the amendment of the Essential Commodities Act and the agricultural marketing reforms proposed by the Minister are indeed heartening. We hope that the states fall in line with these changes. What is also critical is that these changes are being supported by substantial allocation of funds including Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of agricultural and food processing infrastructure.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman, ITC

It is heartening to see the reforms announced for the agri sector that provides livelihoods to about half of India’s work force. Amendments to the ECA, reforms in agricultural marketing and risk mitigation through predictable prices will empower farmers, strengthen agri-food processing linkages and enable demand-driven value added agriculture. The reforms will encourage investments in food processing and together with the infrastructure outlays will contribute in shaping a competitive agri value chain, reduce wastages and raise farmer incomes.

DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India

Agricultural reforms have been long overdue in India. A barrier-free genuine all-India market for agricultural produce should be welcomed as a key feature of India’s new normal. The focus on agriculture and allied sectors in this third tranche of the stimulus package may be justified due to its large share in employment. These reforms are both welfare-improving and efficiency-augmenting. One salient feature of this tranche is that the direct fiscal cost accounts for nearly 30% of the estimated benefit which is much higher than that in the earlier two tranches.

Arun Singh, Chief Economist, Dun and Bradstreet India

The government’s third tranche of stimulus measures targeted on agriculture and allied activities includes landmark initiatives such as amending the Essential Commodities Act and creating ‘One Market One Nation’ by giving choice to farmers to sell its produce through agriculture marketing reforms. However, since most of these initiatives announced are supply side oriented, it would take some time to implement them especially with regards to creating the infrastructure. It should be noted that once the liquidity allocated by the government flows from the institutions to the targeted segments, demand would also start reviving.

The government’s emphasis on empowerment rather than entitlement would help to firm-up the economic activities after the lockdown is being gradually withdrawn. The host of measures have covered a wider section of the agriculture and allied activities making the initiative much broad-based. It is important to support the micro and small firms and the people involved in the agriculture and allied sectors which in turn would provide employment opportunities and steady flow of income. Measures to strengthening supply side infrastructure was a much-needed initiative and would help to stabilize the fluctuations in the food inflation. Such a detailed and targeted initiative across different segments has not found mention in the stimulus measures undertaken by other countries.

Umesh Revankar, MD and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance

We appreciate and welcome the announcements done by the government that will help bring in liquidity into the system and life back in the economy which is in standstill. The government has tried to cover all sections of the society and help protecting the livelihood of the effected people. We are hopeful that the execution of the overall measures will be undertaken with speed and efficiency.

Mihir Vora, Director & Chief Investment Officer, Max Life Insurance

The announcements over the past 3 days have focused on increased availability of credit and liquidity to needy segments viz. MSME, NBFCs, migrant workers, farming, fisheries, animal husbandry, power sector and organized sector workers. The other thrust was to push through some reforms to ease execution and smoothen processes for disbursements. Total additional expenditure from the budget will be about 1% of GDP even adding the recent announcements before the past 3 days. The measures announced so far are marginally positive for the supply side of the economy but demand side will continue to struggle due to income/job losses. The balance sheet and income statements of businesses will not be supported by the announcements though the additional liquidity will help them sustain for a few months.

There are no specific announcements of support to the sectors most severely impacted by lockdown viz. airlines, travel & tourism, hotels, hospitality, malls and multiplexes, real estate etc.. Moreover, there are no announcements for the large employment segments like textiles, construction, gems & jewelry etc. These segments are also shut to a great extent with fixed costs and interest expenses. They will also feel the pinch of labor availability migrant workers returning back home.

Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Deloitte

The finance minister has used the opportunity to push some long term measures that will improve productivity, increase farmer realizations, benefit FPOs, attract investments in post harvest infrastructure and enhance competitiveness of the food and agribusiness value chain. The announcements will also give a boost to the make in India campaign for the food processing sector. Focus of infrastructure development at the farm gate, the removal of cereals from the essential commodities list and the development of localized clusters will also have a positive impact on the environment and signifies a structural shift from the centralized scale driven command agri economy of the green revolution to a farmer centric market driven approach to the agribusiness sector

Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Partner, Government and Public Sector, EY India

Deregulation of mandis is a very bold step and it was due for a long time. We will get to know more as we see the fine prints come out. When considered along with farm gate infrastructure and proposed investments in value chain, it would go a long way in helping farmers realize 25 to 30 percent higher income, depending on the produce. Farm gate infrastructure would not only save farmers from distress sale of produce but also help significantly reduce wastage particularly for fruits and vegetables. Cluster based approach enables economies across the production value chain and will make the micro food enterprises more competitive.

Announcement for medicinal plants corridor along the river Ganga will further strengthen the soft power of India apart from adding income to one of the most vulnerable farmer group. The fund allocation for Matysaya Sampada Yojana will help realize higher price in the international market. The realized price may be nearly 50% to 100% higher once adequate infrastructure is created. Micro Food Enterprise Fund through cluster-based approach would help farmgate processing adding to the farmers’ income. The changes to Essential Commodities Act will ensure that food processing sector gets an impetus to enhance production lines and will encourage value added processing. This will also ensure that farmers will now have more institutional buyers.

Niranjan Hiranandani, National President– NAREDCO

Unveiling the third leg of the Covid-19 economic package as part of the 20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India Campaign), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 11 measures, relating to agriculture and allied activities. From real estate, as an industry perspective, measures relating to strengthening infrastructure, logistics, and storage provide opportunities in the form of new facilities being set-up in green-field and brown-field segments, to tackle supply chain issues, especially perishable fruits and vegetables, as also dairy products and fisheries.

In commercial real estate, warehousing and logistics is a growing segment; the cold chain aspect is a sub-segment which also offers immense potential. The measures announced by the Finance Minister create an opportunity for warehousing, logistics as also a cold chain to grow and provide the necessary support to Indian agriculture to store produce safely and also reach the same to markets, including global markets. Post the reforms announced by the Finance Minister today, Fisheries, to give an example, is expected to contribute Rs. 1 lakh crore to India's exports. The commercial real estate sector has the opportunity to help create better harbors and cold chain/ warehousing and logistics, this is something that needs to be followed up properly.

Sanjay Kumar, CEO & MD, Elior India

The steps taken by the government in order to empower the marine and agriculture sectors is appreciated. In order to go local to global, the stimulus and capital funds should be used for bringing in value addition for fishery and agricultural products to gain advantage in international markets and boost exports. However, with regards to price assurance for farmers, there is a need for an assured demand for consumption.

Hence, we look forward to an announcement regarding reduction in tax on consumption and GST rate that will in-turn drive consumption. Also, we hope that input tax credit is restored as this will help ensure the success of the finance minister's initiative in streamlining and supporting the development of infrastructure in the food supply chain.

Amith Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, AgriBazaar

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore agri-infrastructure Fund for farm-gate infrastructure. This measure will significantly contribute towards mitigating post-harvest losses and wastage by giving a fillip to scientific storage facilities and also, help the small farmers earn additional income by way of value-added agri-produce. The long-term investments will help India build quality, world-class agri-assets and infrastructure that will benefit small farmers in the long time.

The focus on aggregation points will help young Indian start-ups, private players and agri-preneurs to build digital and agri-tech driven platforms and solutions so that the small farmer can sell his produce with minimum hassle and maximum profits. Alongside farmgate infrastructure, which will be the hardware, aggregators will provide the software to drive efficiency both in terms of price and wastage losses. In the immediate term, it will provide an impetus for the agri-sector to come out of the COVID19 shock while in the long run it will secure India's food security and supply chain in a self-sufficient manner.

B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities

Friday's announcements pertaining to the agriculture sector and fisheries are intended to strengthen the value chain and infrastructure. The government's thinking is long-term in improving the economic fundamentals in providing key support which can improve the supply chain, reduce wastage, and better price realisations. This will help in the creation of employment and lead to long term demand creation. We do not foresee any major immediate benefits of the measures announced today but the long-term thinking of the government is clear. The impact on equity markets of today's announcements is likely to be limited as benefits are back-ended.