Nirmala Sitharaman announces new COVID-19 stimulus measures: From Rs 23,220 cr for public health to free 5 lakh tourist visas, key highlights
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of relief measures including an Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-affected sectors, increasing the limit of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme and the announcement of a new credit guarantee scheme.
Sitharaman also declared the deployment of an additional Rs 23,220 crore for short-term emergency preparedness with an emphasis on pediatric care and a new scheme to revive the tourism sector.
Let's take a brief look at some of the announcements made by the Union finance minister:
1.1 Lakh Crore Loan Guarantee scheme
Of the Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Rs 50,000 crore for health sector aimed at upscaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas and an additional Rs 60,000 crore for other sectors.
Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme: Additional Rs 1.5 Lakh crore
The limit of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme aimed provided financial support of collateral-free, government-guaranteed loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India to mitigate the distress, has been raised to Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Earlier it was set at Rs 3 lakh crore.
Credit Guarantee Scheme for 25 Lakh Persons through Micro Finance Institutions
Also announced was a credit guarantee scheme to facilitate loans of up to Rs 1.25 lakh per individual to 25 lakh persons through micro-finance institutions (MFIs).
Economic Relief Measures for Travel & Tourism sector
The finance minister further announced free tourist visas for 5 lakh tourists.
Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana
Sitharaman also extended EPF support to employers and employees under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till 31 March.
Additional subsidy for farmers
Sitharaman announced record procurement of 432.48 lakh MT of wheat in Rabi Marketing Season (2021-2022) against 389.92 lakh in the previous year.
PMGKAY Extended
Free food grains (will be provided to the poor from May to November 2021 (as provided last year), under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, as announced earlier.
Public health
Sitharaman said Rs 23,320 crore was marked for one year with a new scheme focussed on short term emergency preparedness with special emphasis on children and paedeatric care/paedeatric beds.
Fighting Malnutrition and Improving Farmers income
Sitharaman said the Centre proposed to provide additional corpus to National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) to allow it to underwrite an additional Rs 33,000 crore of project exports. The Centre also proposed infusing equity in Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) over five years.
PLI Scheme
Sitharaman vowed state specific intervention rather than a one size fits all scheme.
Sitharaman also announced a new streamlined process for PPP projects and asset monetisation announced, including through InvITs, to aid speedy clearance of projects.