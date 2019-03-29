Nirav Modi case: Hearing in London court today; joint CBI, ED team to aid Crown Prosecution Service against diamantaire's bail plea

A joint team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrived in London on Thursday for fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's bail hearing, which is scheduled on Friday in Westminster Magistrate court.

"Agencies have enough evidence against Nirav Modi, the (CPS) Crown Prosecution Service in London is likely to oppose Nirav Modi's bail application on 29 March," said one of the joint directors part of the joint ED/CBI team that arrived in London.

The combined agency team that travelled from Delhi is spearheaded by the Joint Director and rank officers from Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, who will be present in court during Nirav Modi's hearing. The judge who will be presiding over Nirav Modi's case will be hearing a case built by Indian authorities for the extradition of Modi, wanted in India for fraud and money laundering of close to $2 billion.

The 48-year-old Modi has been lodged in HMP Wandsworth prison since last Wednesday after he was arrested by Scotland Yard while trying to open a bank account in Central London near the Holborn metro station. A judge subsequently denied Modi's bail plea.

"Officers of the agency will be brief and provide all legal assistance before the (CPS) Crown Prosecution Service... latest chargesheet copy, non-bailable warrant copy, properties attachment list and investigation documents of Nirav and his wife Ami Modi have already been discussed," revealed the source who wished to remain anonymous due to proximity to the legal case.

The Crown Prosecution Service will be aided by the joint Indian team of CBI and ED officials during Friday's hearing on Nirav Modi bail plea.

