Nirav Modi case: Ex-PNB chief Usha Ananthasubramanian approaches National Company Law Appellate Tribunal

New Delhi: Former Punjab National Bank (PNB) managing director and CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai-bench order, which made her a respondent in the PNB-Nirav Modi fraud case.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya issued notice to the Ministry of the Corporate Affairs over her plea.

Earlier on 31 January, 2019, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had made her a party in the ongoing matter of PNB-Nirav Modi fraud case by accepting the Centre's request to implead her.

The appellate tribunal had directed to list the matter on 29 April for next hearing.

In its application before the Mumbai NCLT, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had said that the impleadment of the additional respondents, including Usha Ananthasubramanian, was essential because they all are necessary and proper parties.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.