Nirav Modi arrested in London, to be produced in court today: Diamantaire faces charges in PNB fraud case

Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi, the main accused in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, has reportedly been arrested in London, a media report said.

Modi will be produced in a London court on Wednesday, news reports said.

On Tuesday, the Central Beauro of Investigation (CBI) sources said expeditious efforts were being made to get Modi extradited from the United Kingdom.

They said an extradition request was sent to the United Kingdom through the external affairs ministry.

Highly placed sources said no new intimation had come to the agency after Modi was spotting in London by some television channels on Tuesday.

These are legal processes which take their own time, they said, adding the CBI will provide every possible assistance to the UK agencies to expedite his extradition request which is open.

The sources clarified there are no immediate plans to send a team to London.

The United Kingdom had responded to a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued by the agency against Nirav Modi last year, they said. The RCN was issued in June 2018 on a request from the agency to the Interpol.

Nirav Modi fled after allegedly siphoning off about Rs 13,000 crore from Punjab National Bank using Letters of Undertaking in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choski.

The 48-year old Nirav Modi was recently spotted in a tony neighbourhood of London wearing a 10,000-pound Ostrich hide jacket by the London-based newspaper The Telegraph. On Tuesday also, several Indian channels spotted him in the area.

After fleeing from the country in the first week of January last year, he was seen in a Press Information Bureau group photograph of CEOs and top brass of Indian corporate sector with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018.

With inputs from PTI

