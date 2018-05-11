You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Nine bank unions threaten two-day nation-wide strike from 30 May over meagre pay hike

Business PTI May 11, 2018 17:13:24 IST

New Delhi: Employees of public sector banks have threatened to go on two-day nation-wide strike from 30 May against "a meagre" 2 percent hike offered by the management body, Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

During the negotiations held on 5 May, IBA made two unacceptable propositions including an offer of 2 percent hike in the wage bill cost as on 31 March, 2017, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said in a statement.

Besides, it adamantly maintained that the negotiations on officers demands would be restricted up to Scale III only, AIBEA General Secretary C H Vekatachalam told PTI.

In the last wage revision, IBA provided an increment of 15 percent.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

AIBOC joint general secretary Ravinder Gupta also questioned the rationale of this meagre hike at a time when inflation is uncontrolled.

"When prices go up unabated, can wages be depressed. Is it fair to deny reasonable wage increase?," Gupta said.

NOBW vice president Ashwani Rana said unions also demanded that all scales or grades of officers should be included in the wage revision as has been the practice since 1979.

Unions also demanded that as advised by the government, the IBA should complete the process without further delay, Rana said.

Vekatachalam said the government is also aware that despite their repeated letters, there is no progress in the negotiations and no offer was made to the Unions till the meeting held on 5 May, 2018.

This shows that the government is also not serious about early wage settlement in the banks, he said.

"It is unfortunate that when the government wants and expects bank employees and officers to extend all co-operation to implement all the schemes of the government through the banks, when it comes to the legitimate demands for a reasonable and fair increase in wages, the government is not paying serious attention," he said.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 17:13 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores