Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Nike Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more customers shopped through its app and website.

Revenue rose to $10.18 billion from $9.79 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $10.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nike's net income fell to $989 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $1.14 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

