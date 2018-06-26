Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

NIIT to train 1 lakh people in IT, BFSI sectors under TPaaS offering; to make them job-ready

Business Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 11:43:52 IST

New Delhi: Skills development firm NIIT on Monday announced its Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) offering, under which it will train one lakh people over the next three years in IT and banking and financial services sectors.

TPaaS is being launched to ensure reliable availability of specifically skilled talent to global organisations to match the pace of expansion in today's fast changing, uncertain business environment, NIIT Ltd CEO Sapnesh Lalla told PTI.

"NIIT will train around one lakh youth in three years for career opportunities in leading corporates in the IT and BFSI sectors through this initiative," he added.

Lalla explained that the IT sector is facing uncertainty of demand and would like to move to a "just-in-time" hiring model. There is also an increasing requirement of staff that is specifically skilled on digital technologies, he added.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The work profile in the BFSI sector is also changing where companies are looking at new skills sets.

"NIIT has specifically created career programmes for leading corporates in the IT and BFSI sectors as per their business needs," Lalla said.

While he declined to comment on client names, Lalla said leading banks, BFSI companies and a tier-I IT services company will be serviced under this initiative during the initial phase.

"Being in the talent development business for over three decades, we understand the pressures that global organisations are facing due to non-availability of talent specific to their business needs," Lalla said.

The TPaaS offering is NIIT's attempt to identify and groom the best just-in-time job ready talent for the emerging roles in organisations to keep pace with changing business models, he added.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 11:43 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}