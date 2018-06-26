NIIT to train 1 lakh people in IT, BFSI sectors under TPaaS offering; to make them job-ready

New Delhi: Skills development firm NIIT on Monday announced its Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) offering, under which it will train one lakh people over the next three years in IT and banking and financial services sectors.

TPaaS is being launched to ensure reliable availability of specifically skilled talent to global organisations to match the pace of expansion in today's fast changing, uncertain business environment, NIIT Ltd CEO Sapnesh Lalla told PTI.

"NIIT will train around one lakh youth in three years for career opportunities in leading corporates in the IT and BFSI sectors through this initiative," he added.

Lalla explained that the IT sector is facing uncertainty of demand and would like to move to a "just-in-time" hiring model. There is also an increasing requirement of staff that is specifically skilled on digital technologies, he added.

The work profile in the BFSI sector is also changing where companies are looking at new skills sets.

"NIIT has specifically created career programmes for leading corporates in the IT and BFSI sectors as per their business needs," Lalla said.

While he declined to comment on client names, Lalla said leading banks, BFSI companies and a tier-I IT services company will be serviced under this initiative during the initial phase.

"Being in the talent development business for over three decades, we understand the pressures that global organisations are facing due to non-availability of talent specific to their business needs," Lalla said.

The TPaaS offering is NIIT's attempt to identify and groom the best just-in-time job ready talent for the emerging roles in organisations to keep pace with changing business models, he added.