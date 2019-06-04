Nigerian court blocks watchdog from replacing boss of oil firm Oando - document

LONDON (Reuters) - A federal court in Lagos on Monday blocked Nigeria's financial watchdog from replacing oil firm Oando's chief executive, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Nigeria's Security and Exchange Commission had set up an interim management team and ordered chief executive Wale Tinubu and others to resign following an investigation.

(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.