News18 India retains status as most read regional news platform; unique visitors' count jumps 11.6% to 85 mn

News18’s leading destination for regional language news leads over competition third-time in a row amongst multi-vernacular (Indian languages) news/information sites.

As per the recently released Comscore Mobile Metrix report, News18 India with over 85 million unique visitors across mobile web platform has retained its number one rank with an 11.6 percent increase in its unique visitors count.

News18 Bangla2 grabbed the number one position amongst the Bengali news sites, with an incredible 21 percent month-on-month growth of unique visitors.

In addition to this, the multi-vernacular verticals of the platform-agnostic news destination maintain its leadership position with the continuous growth of unique visitors in their respective regions. Occupying significant positions on the chart, the websites offer quality content across diverse formats and languages.

Covering the length and breadth of the country, News18 seeks to enable its users to consume news in their preferred language at their fingertips by providing news and live TV across 11 languages that include Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, Assamese and Urdu.

Reiterating News18 India’s constant growth and market dominance, the numbers reflect on its dedication to provide audiences with relevant content and offerings that make for a valuable and insightful experience.

Delighted to be amongst the highest rankers in the Comscore report, Mitul Sangani, COO—General News, Network18 Digital said, “Personalisation of consumption is one of the most important tools that help in building a robust audience relationship. We have been pioneers in providing innovative, original, and diverse content through our well-balanced reach and ace-quality news. In that sense, we have personalised news consumption for our audience to their native language that allows them to consume credible content in their own comfort. It has been our constant endeavour to craft engaging services that meet the demands of the ever-evolving audience and we wish to continue with excellence in all our efforts.”

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost)

