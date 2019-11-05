News18.com leads coverage of 2019 Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results day with 7.49 mn visits

Mumbai: News18.com, country’s premier multi-lingual digital news platform, cemented its leadership claim by repeating the performance of 23 May 2019 Lok Sabha election results coverage. It led the coverage of 2019 Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results day on 24 October 2019 with 7.49 million visits, according to Similarweb.

With unmatched speed and accuracy in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results, News18.com aced the coverage beating top news portals like ndtv.com, timesofindia.com and indiatoday.in (source: Similarweb worldwide; All Traffic; 24 October 2019).

Accordingly, ndtv.com received 6.77 million visits followed by timesofindia.com at 4.7 million. Similarweb is an online competitive intelligence tool that provides traffic and marketing insights for websites and is considered an international benchmark in measuring digital traffic.

“We did it again - News18.com is India's default election destination” says Puneet Singhvi, president—digital and corporate strategy, Network 18.

He added, "News18.com Digital’s election results coverage, powered by hundreds of on-ground journalists and supported by the cutting-edge product, design and technology, covered the breadth and depth of the elections like none other. Our integrated newsroom set-up alongside our News18 TV news network gives us the local coverage reach critical for growth in vernacular space and authority that makes us an automatic choice for following news across the spectrum.”

News18.com, a website that is a little over three years old, has made rapid strides since its launch in April 2016 to climb up the rankings, racing ahead of almost all Indian digital news brands. It is a part of Network18 Digital, the digital arm of Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate with interests in television, Internet, films, e-commerce, magazines, mobile content and allied businesses.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost)

