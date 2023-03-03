More than £6 million ($7.18 million) could be earned by the new Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce, Tufan Erginbilgic, this year in salary and shares. This is possible if he manages to achieve all his annual performance targets.

As per a report by Rolls-Royce’s remuneration committee accessed by Financial Times, the targets of Erginbilgic are going to be based solely on in-year targets agreed in early 2023, making sure that his reward reflects business performance from the commencement of his tenure. The report said that the targets are focused on the key drivers of transformational performance that will underpin future strategy.

While the actual targets were not revealed, they include metrics for operating profit and free cash flow. As per the terms, 40 per cent of shares awarded is needed to be held for 3 years and 60 per cent for 4 years. The firm’s remuneration committee stated in the report that it felt Erginbilgic’s salary “reflects the complexity of the markets that we operate in, the technology and the ongoing transformation needed to restore the balance sheet and to return Rolls-Royce to an investment grade credit rating.”

Erginbilgic, who joined the British engineering group in January, is going to be paid a base salary of £1.25 million ($1.49 million), out of which 30 per cent will be in shares held for 2 years. The package of the 63-year-old could increase to £6.24 million ($7.47 million) in 2023 if he meets the required targets, all of which is going to be paid in shares. According to High Pay Centre, UK think-tank, this is going to put Erginbilgic among the top 20 chief executives in Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100, as mentioned in a report by Financial Times.

The potential pay package for this year comes after Rolls-Royce announced last year that Erginbilgic would receive two tranches of shares valued at £3.5 million ($4.19 million) each at the time of grant in March 2023. The tranches would be given as compensation for forfeiting benefits he could have received at his private equity employer. The two awards will become exercisable in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

