New Renault CEO de Meo will be much better paid than predecessor

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault
According to company files released on Monday, de Meo, a former Volkswagen's
His predecessor, Thierry Bollore, was granted, respectively, 900,000 euros, a maximum variable compensation of 125 percent and 50,000 shares.
Renault named Luca de Meo, who will start on July 1, at the end of last month, as the car maker looks to draw a line under a year of turmoil by finalising a long-awaited management shake-up.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 02:07:04 IST