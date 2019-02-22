New products help Fidelity Investments parent boost 2018 profit

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments parent FMR LCC said its 2018 operating profit rose 18.6 percent to $6.3 billion as new products like no-fee index funds helped the Boston mutual fund firm counter falling markets that reduced its total assets.

Fidelity reported revenue of $20.4 billion, up 11.5 percent from the prior year, even as assets under management fell 1 percent to $2.42 trillion, according to an annual report sent on Thursday by a spokesman for the closely-held company.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.