New minimum shareholding norms, sluggish sales growth in Britannia; all this and more in Moneycontrol Pro

An affordable road map for demand recovery

Standard medicines are not working to fix the current economic slowdown. If it is a cyclical downturn then aggressive rate cuts should revive sentiment and investment but that is not happening despite the central bank cutting rates four times in a row. It is even more unlikely that the government could decide to spend its way out of the demand slump by setting out on a massive public investment drive to create the infrastructure that is sorely needed. Therefore attention must turn to somewhat out-of-the box solutions. What are these? Click here to read more.

New minimum shareholding norms: putting the cart before the horse

The government’s intention to raise minimum public shareholding to 35 percent may be good, but not practical at this point in time. Majority of members in a SEBI consultative committee have expressed concerns over the new norms. In the current environment, the government should know that money does not flow into companies with poor fundamentals. Indian markets are among the most expensive based on earnings and increasing free float does not mean that the flood gates would open and investors, both domestic and foreign, would rush in. Click here to read more.

Britannia's sales growth hugs the slow lane

Britannia’s disappointing Q1 FY20 results imply that demand will remain sluggish in the near term. The management has cautioned that growth could remain sluggish for as long as 4 quarters because of the demand slowdown, especially in rural areas. But strong sales traction for new launches and consistent market share gains in recent times are the key aspects that investors can take solace from. severe demand slowdown in rural areas. Is that enough reason to buy the stock? Click here to read our analyst’s take.

Picks from our technical analysts

1. Bank Nifty: This index of banking stocks is expected to consolidate in the days ahead. Click here to know how to profit from an options strategy that capitalises on the expected sideways movement of the index.

2. Ujjivan Financial: The stock of this small finance bank is showing a strong bullish formation. Will it sustain? Click here to read how to trade the stock.

