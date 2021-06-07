The portal, www.incometax.gov.in, is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and seamless experience to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement

A new Income Tax Return (ITR) e-filing portal will be launched today, 7 June to ease the process for ITR filing for users. The Finance Ministry made the announcement regarding the new portal on Saturday, 5 June.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that the new ITR portal for e-filing has been created to provide a ‘seamless experience’ to taxpayers in addition to being convenient and modern.

The portal, www.incometax.gov.in, is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and seamless experience to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement A new payment system will also be launched after the advance tax installment date. The date of launch of the new system is Friday, 18 June.

The new e-filing link - www.incometax.gov.in -will replace the HYPERLINK 'http://existing www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in' from today, reports Mint.

Taxpayers will be able to get immediate refunds with the help of this portal as it would quickly process ITRs. In order to fill ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline), free-of-cost software will also help taxpayers. For ITRs 3, 5, 6, and 7, facilities will be available soon.

In addition to the e-portal, the Income Tax Department will also be launching a mobile app once the portal gets activated. The taxpayer will have their dashboard which will contain all their pending actions, interactions, and upload.

The new taxpayer-friendly portal would be integrated with immediate processing of ITRs to issue quick refunds to taxpayers, it added. Also, taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.

Besides, a call centre for taxpayer assistance for prompt response to taxpayer queries would be launched and detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos and chatbot/live agent would also be provided. Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals would be available.

"Familiarisation with the new system may take some time, so, the Department requests the patience of all taxpayers/stakeholders for the initial period after the launch of the new portal and while other functionalities get released since this is a major transition," the statement added.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler Forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property / other sources (interest etc).

With inputs from PTI