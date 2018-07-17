Netflix subscriber growth misses estimates; shares tumble

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc
The company's shares, which have more than doubled this year, fell 14 percent to $346.71 after the bell on Monday.
The company added 670,000 subscribers in the United States, well below analysts' estimates of 1.19 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Netflix signed up 4.47 million subscribers internationally, while analysts were expecting 4.97 million.
Netflix, which faces competition from Amazon.com's
Net income rose to $384.3 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $65.6 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 40.2 percent to $3.91 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $3.94 billion.
