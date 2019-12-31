Nestle wraps up 20 billion Swiss franc share buyback, launches new programme

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss food giant Nestle said on Monday it had completed a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.7 billion) share buyback programme and reiterated plans for a new one up to the same amount starting next year.

Since July 4, 2017, Nestle said it had repurchased 225,186,059 of its shares at an average price per share of 88.82 Swiss francs.

"Nestle will start a new share buyback program of up to CHF 20 billion as announced on Oct. 17, 2019," the company said in a statement. "Nestle plans to commence repurchases on or after Jan. 3, 2020. The new share buyback program shall be completed by the end of December 2022."

($1 = 0.9677 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.