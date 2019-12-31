Nestle wraps up 20 billion Swiss franc share buyback, launches new programme

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss food giant Nestle
Since July 4, 2017, Nestle said it had repurchased 225,186,059 of its shares at an average price per share of 88.82 Swiss francs.
"Nestle will start a new share buyback program of up to CHF 20 billion as announced on Oct. 17, 2019," the company said in a statement. "Nestle plans to commence repurchases on or after Jan. 3, 2020. The new share buyback program shall be completed by the end of December 2022."
($1 = 0.9677 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by David Evans)
Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 00:08:51 IST