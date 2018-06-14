You are here:
Nestle to close Ludwigsburg plant in Germany

Business Reuters Jun 14, 2018 01:05:09 IST

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle plans to close at the end of 2018 a German plant that makes coffee substitute Caro and roasted cereals and which employs around 100 staff, the Swiss food group said on Wednesday.

It cited reduced demand for Caro, which was popular in the post-war period. "This led to production volume stagnating at a low level. The site is far from being fully used," it said in a statement.

Some output from the Ludwigsburg plant near Stuttgart will be transferred to other sites in Europe, it added.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 01:05 AM

