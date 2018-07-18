Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Nestle India market cap surges past Rs 1 lakh cr mark; becomes 3rd FMCG co after HUL, ITC to enter trillion club

Business Press Trust of India Jul 18, 2018 07:52:28 IST

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India's market valuation has surged past Rs 1 lakh crore mark helped by a rally in its share price.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,01,541.66 crore at close of trade on BSE on Tuesday

Shares of the company gained 3.14 percent to end at Rs 10,531.65 on BSE. During the day on Tuesday, it surged 3.55 per cent to Rs 10,574 -- its 52-week high.

Logo. AFP

Logo. AFP

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 3 percent to close at Rs 10,511.75 on Tuesday.

Led by the gain in the stock, the company's market valuation rose by Rs 3,096.66 crore to Rs 1,01,541.66 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Nestle has also become the third FMCG company after Hindustan Unilever and ITC to command a market valuation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

HUL's m-cap stood at Rs 3,64,470.22 crore and that of ITC was Rs 3,29,355.98 crore.

The stock of Nestle has gained over 34 percent so far this year.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 07:52 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores