You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Nestle India Jan-Mar quarter net profit rises 36% at Rs 424.03 crore; revenue up 6%

Business PTI May 10, 2018 18:44:02 IST

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported a 35.98 percent jump in profit at Rs 424.03 crore for the first quarter ended 31 March, 2018.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 311.83 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,757.24 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 2,601.46 crore in the corresponding period last year, it added.

After the GST implementation from July last year, the new indirect tax has not been recognised as part of sales and hence is not comparable with the corresponding year-ago quarter.

Nestle logo. Reuters

Nestle logo. Reuters

"Profit from operations in percentage of sales and net profit in percentage of sales are positively impacted as the percentages have been calculated on lower reported sales," the company said.

Commenting on the company's performance, Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said during the quarter the company had sustained its growth momentum, which is backed by broad volume-based growth across categories.

"This is in line with our strategy of broad-based growth through increased penetration," he added.

Nestle India said its board of directors has declared an interim dividend for 2018 of Rs 20 per equity share of face value Rs 10 amounting to Rs 192.83 crore, which will be paid on and from 1 June, 2018.

On the outlook, Narayanan said, "We are committed to a healthier future, and in line with our vision to introduce products rooted in nutrition, health and wellness, we will be adding breakfast cereals to our existing portfolio this year."

This business complements the company's current portfolio by combining its expertise in food and this category globally, he added.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 18:44 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores