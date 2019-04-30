Ness Wadia found in possession of drugs, sentenced to two-year jail term in Japan

Ness Wadia, heir to the Wadia Group, was reportedly sentenced for a two year jail term in Japan for possession of drugs.

Wadia, 47, is the eldest son of group chairman Nusli Wadia, one of India’s richest tycoons with a net worth of $7 billion, according to Forbes.

Wadia was arrested in March at New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Wadia was found in possession of 25 grams of cannabis resin , for which he has been sentenced. He admitted to possessing the cannabis, which he said was meant for personal consumption, the report said.

Wadia Group replies on Japan Court’s judgment of 2-yr jail term for #NessWadia in the case related to drugs possession. pic.twitter.com/dApTZerqjo — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 30, 2019

Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on 20 March and an undisclosed period of detention before a court hearing. The court handed him a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years, the FT report said.

A spokesperson for the Wadia group said: The judgement is clear. It is a suspended sentence. Hence it will not impact Ness Wadia in the discharge of any of his responsibilities and he will continue to play the role that he has done hitherto, both within the Group and outside.

This is not Wadia's first brush with the law. In 2014, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta accused him of molestation. The case was later withdrawn by Zinta.

The Wadia empire includes listed entities such as Bombay Dyeing-a textile firm, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation established in 1863, Britannia Industries—a biscuit making firm. The total market valuation of its listed entities standing at $13.1 billion. Go Air, the low-cost airline, also belongs to the Wadia Group.

