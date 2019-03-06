NELCO gets licence for in-flight and maritime connectivity; non-stop internet, voice services now possible in India

Tatanet Services Ltd (TNSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NELCO Limited, has obtained a licence from the government for providing in-flight and maritime connectivity (IFMC) services, the company said on Wednesday.

The IFMC licence will make it possible to have uninterrupted access to voice, data and video services while travelling on aircraft, sailing vessels and cruise liners in the country using satellite technology.

PJ Nath, managing director and chief executive officer, NELCO, said that Internet and voice communication while sailing or flying within Indian waters and airspace respectively are important needs but not fulfilled so far due to regulatory restrictions.

"The licence for IFMC services by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will now make it possible for people to access high-quality broadband Internet services and make voice calls while flying or sailing in India in the same manner that they do while at home or office," Nath said.

"We are ready to serve the broadband internet requirements for Aero and Maritime segments and are in active discussions with some potential customers to offer these services soon.”

NELCO has an advanced ground infrastructure and satellite coverage over India and currently serves the business-critical needs of various users like ATMs, petrol pumps, bank branches, off-shore rigs for oil and gas exploration etc.

The company is in dialogue with the Department of Space (DoS) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to further augment its satellite infrastructure as required, to offer high-quality IFMC services.

This licence also brings in newer possibilities of real-time communication of onboard systems and brings operational efficiencies to improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping companies, which were not so evolved until now.

This new development will further add to the future growth of NELCO, as the demand for IFMC services is high. During the nine months ending 31 December, 2018 the revenue of consolidated NELCO was Rs 139.50 crores and profit before tax was Rs 13.9 crores, which showed a growth of 26 percent and 39 percent respectively, compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

