NCLT orders liquidation of Lanco Infratech as creditors reject Thriveni Earthmovers' revised resolution plan

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal on Monday ordered the liquidation of Lanco Infratech after the committee of creditors rejected the revised resolution plan submitted by Thriveni Earthmovers, a Tamil Nadu-based infra and mining firm.

The bench headed by judicial member Ratakonda Murali in his orders appointed the interim resolution professional (IRP) Savan Godiavala as the liquidator of the company.

The Reserve Bank had last June directed IDBI Bank, lead lender of Lanco Infratech, to initiate insolvency proceedings for the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The company, among 12 firms identified by the RBI with high debt for proceedings under IBC, owes over Rs 44,000 crore to the IDBI Bank-led lenders consortium.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Lanco Infratech had earlier rejected the resolution plan submitted by Thriveni Earthmovers, which subsequently submitted a revised resolution plan on April 1 which was also rejected.

On 7 August 2017, the NCLT, suspending the powers of the Board, appointed Savan Godiawala as Interim Resolution professional as part of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for the company.